Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $262.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.36.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.