Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,600 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

