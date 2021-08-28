Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

