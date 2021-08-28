Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.86

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.86 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.10 ($0.80). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 8,893 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The company has a market capitalization of £81.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.

In related news, insider Graham Sheward purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

