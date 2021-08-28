Harmony Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $47.47 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00178636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,152,644,394 coins and its circulating supply is 10,449,820,394 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

