Hays plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hays in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.