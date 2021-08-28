Head-To-Head Comparison: ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASOS and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $4.22 billion 1.28 $143.99 million $1.62 33.39 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.59 $844.00 million $3.46 19.81

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.