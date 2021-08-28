Head-To-Head Review: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 13.47% 14.99% 7.29% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.47 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

