Helen of Troy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 644 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

HELE stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

