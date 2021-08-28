Helex Hits Market Capitalization of $8,616.70 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $8,616.70 and $5,432.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Helex (HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

