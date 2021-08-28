Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

