Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner acquired 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $65,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and sold 156,230 shares valued at $292,628. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

