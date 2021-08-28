Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

HRTG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 124,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.