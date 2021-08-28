Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of HIBB opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

