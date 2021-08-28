Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,326. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

