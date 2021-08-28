Hive Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $233.27 million and approximately $40.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001132 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,535,414 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

