Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of HEP opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

