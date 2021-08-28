Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 29th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

