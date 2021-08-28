HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $905.50

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 909.50 ($11.88), with a volume of 19722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($12.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 950.99.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 in the last 90 days.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.