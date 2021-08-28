Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 273.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,506,000 after acquiring an additional 237,244 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.