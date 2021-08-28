Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 385,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,711. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

