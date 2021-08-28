Horan Securities Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

