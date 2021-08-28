Horan Securities Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,924,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

