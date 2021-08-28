Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.20. 723,547 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

