Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 1,753 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,000,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

