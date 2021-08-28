HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.69-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.54.

HPQ stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

