Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $228.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.

HUBB stock opened at $208.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.82. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

