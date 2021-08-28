Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Thursday. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.