Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.