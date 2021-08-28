Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HTG stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.53. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Get Hunting alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.