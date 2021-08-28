Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.