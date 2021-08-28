Hyman Charles D Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.