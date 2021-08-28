Hyman Charles D Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.