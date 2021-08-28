Hyman Charles D Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

