Hyman Charles D Sells 1,350 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American National Group were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American National Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANAT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.80. 73,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

