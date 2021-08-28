Hyman Charles D Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 507,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

