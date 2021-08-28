I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.38. 4,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

