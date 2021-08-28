ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Head to Head Comparison

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and G Medical Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.25 $86.87 million $6.13 31.82 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and G Medical Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats G Medical Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

