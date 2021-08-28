IDEAYA Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.