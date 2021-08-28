IDEAYA Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.
IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.