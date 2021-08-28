IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.73% of IDEX worth $122,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.30. 391,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.