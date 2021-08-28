Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.23 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $466,880.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for $6.48 or 0.00013316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,949 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

