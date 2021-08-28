Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $73.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

