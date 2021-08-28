Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.3% in the second quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 176,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

