Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

