Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 89.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MED opened at $231.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

