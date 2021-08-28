Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $87,044,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

