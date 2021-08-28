Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,047 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 202.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $73,006,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after purchasing an additional 130,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.55.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

