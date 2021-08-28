Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.24 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

