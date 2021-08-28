Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $136.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

