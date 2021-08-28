Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE:SUI opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.